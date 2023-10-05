QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens residents are tasked with picking the borough’s best eateries in the inaugural Queens’ Best Taco Competition.

Whether it’s fish, veggie, or traditional tacos, voters have until Oct. 16 to nominate their favorite spots. Voting begins Oct. 20 and runs through Oct. 30, according to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

Some of the borough’s top taco spots are Taqueria Coatzingo, Taqueria Santa Fe, The King of Taco, and Tacuba Cantina Mexicana, according to the top Yelp reviews.

The winner will be announced on Nov. 2. The top eatery will get a plaque and bragging rights, officials said. The other top two eateries will get certificates.

“Tacos have deep roots in Mexican culture and have grown to be a comfort food for people from all over the world. In Queens, we consistently serve up delicious food from a variety of cultures and our taco establishments are some of the best in the city,” said Tom Grech, president and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

