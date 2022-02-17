FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (PIX11) — City officials on Thursday mourned the death of an FDNY firefighter who suffered a medical episode at his Queens firehouse a day after battling a house fire.

Jesse Gerhard, 33, along with fellow members of Ladder Company 134, responded to a two-alarm fire on Tuesday at a Beach Channel Drive home in Far Rockaway. They were assigned to search for trapped residents inside the three-story house, which was fully engulfed in flames, acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at a press conference on Thursday.

She was alongside Mayor Eric Adams, who described Gerhard as a “young man who dreamed to be a firefighter all his life.”

“He lived out his dream of being a firefighter, and today he’s no longer with us,” Adams said.

Gerhard is survived by his parents, his brother and his sister-in-law, according to the department.

Adams expressed his sorrow and described the aftermath of the firefighter’s death at the hospital where Gerhard’s family and fellow firefighters mourned.

“His parents, Bruce and Lynn, just embracing them, and showing them the support and speaking with his colleagues, his brothers,” he said of the scene.

Gerhard was assigned to the “irons” position, making him responsible for gaining entry to the building by forcing open the door so that fellow firefighters can follow suit, officials said.

“Jesse Gerhard served our city with incredible courage and valor, always rushing into danger and risking his life to save others,” Kavanagh said.

At his Far Rockaway firehouse, Gerhard was on-duty Wednesday night when he suffered a medical episode, officials said. Members of his firehouse immediately provided emergency medical care and brought him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

“This was everything he wanted, there was no other job for him,” Kavanagh said.

A seven-year FDNY veteran, Gerhard was first appointed to the department as an Emergency Medical Technician in July 2014 and was first assigned to Station 10 in Manhattan, then at Station 47 in Far Rockaway, according to Kavanagh.

In Dec. 2017, Gerhard entered the Fire Academy. After his April 2018 graduation, he was first assigned as a firefighter to Engine Company 264 in Far Rockaway, then was later transferred to Ladder Company 134 in March 2020, both located in the same firehouse, according to the FDNY.

“The entire city mourns the loss of this firefighter,” Adams said.

Gerhard is the 1,156th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty, Kavanagh said.

He followed Lt. Joseph Maiello, who died on Dec. 26, 2021. Gerhard’s funeral arrangements have not been finalized and will be announced at a later time, according to the department. Adams ordered all flags to be lowered to half-staff until Gerhard’s interment, according to his office’s Twitter account.