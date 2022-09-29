EMS worker Alison Russo-Elling, right, was fatally stabbed while on duty in Queens on Sept. 29, 2022, officials said. (credit: PIX11; FDNY)

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — The FDNY EMS lieutenant stabbed to death in Queens on Thursday was a first responder on Sept. 11, officials said.

EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling, a 24-year veteran of the FDNY, was stabbed at Steinway Street and 20th Avenue in Astoria around 2:20 p.m., authorities said. Russo-Elling was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries.

The 61-year-old New Yorker served the department for nearly 25 years, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. She was cited for bravery multiple times during her service.

“She was absolutely beloved on this job,” Kavanagh said. “Members of EMS serve only to help and save other people’s lives. To be attacked and killed in the course of helping others is both heartbreaking and enraging for our department in ways I cannot describe.”

Russo-Elling was a Long Island resident and a mother, according to the FDNY. She jointed the FDNY as an EMT in 1998. Russo-Elling was promoted to paramedic in 2002 and then to lieutenant in 2016.

She is the 1,158th member of the FDNY to die in the line of duty and the second member of EMS to die in the line of duty in the last five years, officials said.

Mayor Eric Adams called her a hero. She “gave so much to our city,” he said.

“She was on duty, doing her job, saving the people of the City of New York,” Adams said. “That was her role and that’s the role of the countless men and women who are moving through the city, saving New Yorkers.”