QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens’ district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos.

“If you see George Santos in public, take a picture of him and upload it to social media with the hashtag where’s George,” Nassau County resident Josh Lafazan explained. “If George Santos won’t come to us, we’ll come to him.”

PIX11 News stopped by Santos’ district office Friday. While a staffer told us the phones had been ringing off the hook, Congressman Santos was not present.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The freshman member of Congress did answer questions Thursday on the conservative podcast War Room, said, “I want to come here, do the best I can with the time I have and deliver for the American people, and that’s going to be through fighting crime, inflation and what not.”

Meanwhile, a new Washington Post investigation found Santos worked for a Florida company that was later accused by the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission of running a Ponzi scheme.

Rep. Ritchie Torres said in an interview with PIX11, “for me, the million dollar question is where did his all his money come from?”