A whale died at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Dec. 13, 2022 (Citizen App)

QUEENS (PIX11) — A whale died at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Tuesday, officials said.

The Parks Department was told about the 30-foot sperm whale near Beach 73rd Street around 9 a.m., a spokespersons said. They’re now working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, and NYS Department of Environmental Conservation on a plan for examination and disposal.

“We mourn the loss of this awe-inspiring creature,” the Parks Department spokesperson said.

PIX11 has reached out to the NOAA for additional information.