QUEENS (PIX11) — A dad was arraigned Tuesday on murder charges in his 3-year-old son’s death in Queens, officials said.

Shaquan Butler, 26, allegedly killed his son and physically abused another child in an Elmhurst shelter, authorities said. The 3-year-old boy suffered significant internal bleeding and died from blunt force trauma to his torso.

“As alleged, this parent failed his primary duty as a protector, killing one of his own children by callous force and allegedly injured another,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said. We will not forget this child. The defendant will be held fully accountable for his actions.”

Butler was arraigned on an eleven-count indictment charging him with murder in the second degree, two counts of manslaughter in the first degree, manslaughter in the second degree, assault in the second degree and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He faces up to 40 years to life in prison if convicted.