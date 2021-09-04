‘We are all human beings’: Outpouring of donations for Queens residents after Ida

JAMAICA, Queens — After the impact of Ida, there’s been an outpouring of love and support for flood victims in Jamaica, Queens.

“Everyone here needs the help very much,” Babita Basdeo, a Jamaica resident, told PIX11 News.

The neighbors along 183rd Street and 90th Avenue are in so much need and in so much pain, grieving the loss of 22-year-old Nick, and his 43-year-old mother Phamatee Ramskriet, killed in the floodwaters in their basement apartment.

“It is very sad,” Chanmatti Kandasami, a neighbor told PIX11 News. “I would always see them and say

Assemblymember Alicia Hyman and members from the Showing Hearts Organization, the Sikh Temple, Westfield Mall, Resorts World Casino and so many others gathered food and supplies for anyone in need to help repair their damaged homes, feed their families and clothe their children.

“We gathered a lot of clothing, PPE, cleaning supplies,” David Tanis, of Showing Hearts said. “We just wanted to make sure the community recovered after such a traumatic storm.”

Lorraine Maxwell, a Queens resident, went shopping on her own to help others.

“We’re all from the islands and we’re all human beings,” Maxwell told PIX11 News. “It could be me or my family.”

And the Mooklal family so appreciated the donations.

“It’s really heartwarming to know that the community comes together like that,” Jennifer Mooklal, a mother of two, told PIX11 News. “ It’s really community and organizations that are helping people who suffered a great loss.”

If you would like to find out how you can help, you can go to showinghearts.org or call 718-971-9089. Plus, see PIX11’s list of additional resources here.