ROCKAWAYS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was robbed at gunpoint while he tried to get into his home in Rockaways, Queens, police said.

On Friday, around 1:20 a.m., a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his home around B 64 Street and Almeda Avenue when an unknown man in a white hoodie walked up to him from the side of his home, pointing a gun at him, police said. The man with the gun grabbed the homeowner and yelled for him to get in the house.

The victim started to struggle with the man with the gun and a second unknown man walked up behind the man removing his Rolex watch from the victim’s wrist. They also took the man’s wallet, which had around $1,700 cash inside, two Apple iPhones and a bag with a Macbook inside, according to police.

The two individuals left in a white Honda Accord with tinted windows and South Carolina plates. They went east on Almeda Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.