MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (PIX11) — A man was attacked and robbed for $17,000 in cash Thursday in Flushing Queens, police said.

On Oct 13, a 66-year-old man was walking down 71 Street towards Juniper Valley Road when an unknown person pushed him to the ground from behind. The suspect started to kick and punch the victim, according to police.

The video shows the victim trying to hold on to a bag that was ripped from his hands while he lay on the ground yelling for help. The bag contained the cash, and the suspect ran away, getting into a maroon Ford Fusion that another person was driving, police said.

Before the attack, police said, the suspects were seen inside the Artis Drug and Surgical Supplies store at 80-02 Eliot Avenue.

Police described the first individual as medium build with short dark hair, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, multi-colored Tommy Hilfiger sweatpants, white sneakers, a blue and white North Face baseball hat and glasses. The second individual is of medium build, last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, dark-colored sweatpants, grey sneakers, and a blue Houston Astros baseball hat.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.