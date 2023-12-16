QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A subway rider’s wallet was stolen out of his hands inside a Queens station last week, authorities said.

The incident happened on Dec. 9 at the Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue station around 10:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A 21-year-old man was standing on the E train platform when the robber snatched the wallet out of his hands and ran away, authorities said.

The wallet contained the victim’s identification, a debit card, and approximately $1000 cash, authorities report.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

