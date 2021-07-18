Police say a woman destroyed two statues outside of a church in Forest Hills, Queens, on July 17, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens — Surveillance video captured a woman destroying a statue outside of a Queens church on Saturday.

Police released the tape on Sunday and asked anyone who may have information in the case to call the NYPD Crime Stoppers tip line.

The woman approached Our Lady of Mercy church on Kessel Street in Forest Hills around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, hopped a rope fence and toppled a statue off its pedestal, the video showed. She repeatedly slammed the statue to the ground and stomped on it before throwing the pieces into the roadway, the video also showed.

Police are searching for a woman who was caught on video destroying statues outside of a Queens church



Police said she destroyed two statues at the church before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force launched an investigation into the incident.

Authorities described the suspect as a woman in her 20s with an average build. She was wearing all black clothing, they said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).