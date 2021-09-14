Video stills of a man violently robbing a woman on a Queens street on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

DUTCH KILLS, Queens — Shocking video released by the NYPD shows a man assaulting and robbing a woman on a Queens street Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 77-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk along 36th Avenue, in the Dutch Kills neighborhood, around noon when the unidentified man approached her.

Footage from the incident shows the man grabbing the woman’s purse, wrestling with her as he attempts to tear it from her grip.

Authorities said he struck her in the face during the struggle and then pulled her into a parking pay station before snatching her bag and a bible.

The thief fled on foot, heading eastbound on 35th Avenue, police said.

The woman sustained lacerations to her hands and was evaluated by EMS on the scene, but refused further medical attention.

The NYPD released video of the attack in hopes the public could help identify or locate the man.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).