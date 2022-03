(Credit: NYPD)

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens church was vandalized Tuesday by a man wielding a large stick, police said Thursday.

The man walked up to the Community Church of Christ about 1:26 a.m., and used the stick he was carrying to break the front window frame of the church’s main entrance. Afterward, he smashed a glass window located by the church’s entrance ramp, police said.

The suspect fled on foot; police said the NYPD’s Hate Crime Unit is investigating the incident.