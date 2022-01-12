Video: Suspect shoots Queens speed camera multiple times

(Credit: NYPD)

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — Some people will do anything do avoid being caught speeding, but one suspect took it a step further: shooting multiple rounds at a Department of Transportation camera.

The suspect rode up to the speed camera, located at the intersection of 86th Street and 158th Avenue, on an electric bicycle about 3:18 a.m. Jan. 7, police said Wednesday.

The person then shot the camera multiple times; the shots were caught on video and released by the NYPD.

Police said no injuries were reported.

