Video: Suspect shoots Queens speed camera multiple times

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
(Credit: NYPD)

HOWARD BEACH, Queens — Some people will do anything do avoid being caught speeding, but one suspect took it a step further: shooting multiple rounds at a Department of Transportation camera.

The suspect rode up to the speed camera, located at the intersection of 86th Street and 158th Avenue, on an electric bicycle about 3:18 a.m. Jan. 7, police said Wednesday.

The person then shot the camera multiple times; the shots were caught on video and released by the NYPD.

Police said no injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Students face mental health crisis amid omicron surge

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

More Queens

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter