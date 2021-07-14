Cops are searching for the three women accused of robbed two phone stores in Queens July 12, 2021 (NYPD).

CORONA, Queens — A store employee jumped over the counter and tried to stop three women who were stealing from his Queens phone store Monday evening, police said.

The suspects are accused of entering two mobile stores about a block away from each other in Corona.

The first incident occurred inside a Boost Mobile in the vicinity of 39th Avenue and 104th Street in Corona around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

The suspects asked to look at an iPhone SE valued at $500, police said.

When the 18-year-old store employee retrieved the phone, one of them snatched it from her hand and they fled on foot.

About ten minutes later, the suspects entered the Fast Wireless store down the block from the first location and began to take items from the store without permission, police said.

The 36-year-old store employee jumped over the counter and intervened, grabbing one of them women, video surveillance shows.

A brief struggle ensued, and the suspects fled with $40 and a pair of headphones valued at $21, authorities said.

