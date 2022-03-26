JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was injured after three individuals fired shots at him in Queens Friday afternoon, according to police.

Around 2:46 p.m., the three suspects pulled out their guns and started shooting at the 36-year-old victim in the vicinity of 188th Street and Henderson Avenue, video of the incident showed. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left shoulder, authorities said.

WATCH: Three individuals fired shots at a man in Queens, injuring him, police said. pic.twitter.com/CPaojWEntj — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) March 26, 2022

He was taken by EMS to a hospital, where police reported him to be in stable condition. Video also showed an uninvolved car being damaged during the shooting.

Police are asking for help in identifying and locating the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).