BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) – Security video captured the moment a homeowner in Queens was able to scare off three men trying to break into his home with a crowbar.

The incident happened at a home in Bayside during the holiday season. The homeowner, who wished to remain anonymous, told PIX11 News he got an alert on his cellphone that let him know someone was at his front door.

“I just tuned into the camera and saw a hand covering it. I signed into my Ring and I saw the three men,” the homeowner said. “I thought it was a scene from a movie. I was waiting for ‘cut, action.’ I don’t know what was going on.”

Inside, the homeowner and his family were shaken.

“My girlfriend was behind the door. She didn’t even know what to do. She’s never been through something like that. Who’s been though something like that? Standing right behind the door while three men try to break into your home,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner can be heard in the security video telling the men that police were on the way, which scared them off. The three suspects immediately turned around and fled from the home.

“I got a family at home. I had to do what I had to do,” the homeowner said.

The homeowner has lived in Bayside for five years. He said he has no idea why the men targeted his home.

“We pay a lot to live in this type of neighborhood, and for people to come over and commit these type of crimes and go back to wherever they come from, it’s crazy to work so hard, pay so much, and not feel safe,” the homeowner said.

Police sources believe the men have done this before, using a crowbar as a way to break into homes and cars. None of the suspects have been arrested.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).