ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — Troubling new video shows the moment that a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a 5-year-old boy crossing an Elmhurst street with his parents.

PIX11 News obtained the video of the Thursday evening incident from sources and has edited it to stop before young Jonathan Martinez was struck.

The footage shows a white Dodge Ram truck turning from McIntosh Street onto 100th Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, continuing into Martinez as he crossed the intersection with his parents.

The driver did not stop, and was being sought by police Friday, officials said.

First responders rushed Martinez to an area hospital, but he succumbed to severe trauma to his head and torso, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NYPD.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).