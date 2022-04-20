JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — New video released by the NYPD shows the gunmen who allegedly opened fire on a group of men in Queens over the weekend, killing a 48-year-old man.

The fatal shooting happened in front of 117-09 Guy R. Brewer Boulevard in Jamaica, Queens, at 9:53 p.m. Saturday, the NYPD said. Surveillance video shows the two suspects approach the group of men, pull out guns and fire 15 shots at them, according to police. Yaw Pabi, a 48-year-old Queens man, was hit in the head and died.

Police haven’t released a possible motive for the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene on foot south on Guy R. Brewer Boulevard and got into a silver 2014 Hyundai Sonata with a Connecticut license plate, police said. The NYPD is still trying to identify the gunmen.

One of the suspects is approximately 22 to 28 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 150 to 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, black pants, black sneakers, a black mask and a white glove on his right hand, the NYPD said.

The other suspect is approximately 22 to 28 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 200 to 210 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with a red logo on the front leg, white sneakers and a white glove on his right hand, police said.

The NYPD is also trying to identify the owner of the vehicle (pictured below) that the gunmen used after the shooting.

(NYPD)

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).