KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A man shot and killed a would-be robber in Queens Wednesday morning, police said.

The 65-year-old gunman, identified by police sources as Charles Foehner, shot the 32-year-old man four or five times in the chest at 123-20 82nd Ave. around 2:03 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Foehner told police the alleged robber approached him while smoking outside his apartment building, toting a sharp object, demanding money and cigarettes.

First responders pronounced Cody Gonzalez dead at the scene. However, a pen was discovered in his hand, which was believed to be the threatening object, a police source told PIX11 News.

Surveillance video of the encounter shows Gonzalez approaching Foehner aggressively in a driveway. The shooting happened off-camera.

Before the shooting, the would-be mugger allegedly went on a rampage in the area, smashing an intercom, windows and doors, apparently trying to break into several buildings, according to sources. According to NYPD records, Gonzalez has an extensive arrest record in New York.

“Every case is complicated, it’s a complicated case, and we’re going to review the evidence,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said at the scene.

Officers recovered a firearm and brought in the shooter for questioning. He has since been charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm, a Queens District Attorney’s Office spokesperson said. According to sources, Foehner, who has a clean record, didn’t have a permit for the gun used in the shooting.

