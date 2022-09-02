ROSEDALE, Queens (PIX11) — A couple of robbers held a woman at gunpoint, injured her and took $19,000 in cash and $12,000 worth of jewelry from her home in Queens on Aug. 10, police said on Friday.

The 32-year-old victim was opening the front door to her home along 249th Street near 147th Avenue at around 9 p.m. when one of the suspects ran up behind her, pulled out a gun and told her, “Don’t yell; just open the door,” video of the incident showed.

The other suspect followed suit, and once inside, the victim was hit in the face and her hands and feet were tied together, according to authorities. The suspects then found a safe and took the money and jewelry before taking the victim’s phone. The victim was able to free herself and saw the suspects flee the scene in a white car that headed northbound on 249th Street. Officials said the victim suffered minor pain and swelling to the face.

Police asked for help from the public in finding the suspects, who were both described as being 6 feet tall. One of the suspects was last seen wearing dark glasses, a surgical mask, a dark-colored baseball cap, dark-colored pants, dark-colored sneakers and a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the letters NYC in white on the front. The other was last seen wearing dark-colored pants, a black t-shirt and a dark-colored hooded jacket.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).