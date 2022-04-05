RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) — A 26-year-old pregnant woman was thrown to the ground during a violent purse snatching on a Queens street last month, video of the incident shows.

The NYPD on Monday released surveillance video of the robbery, which happened on March 9 around 6:05 a.m. near the corner of 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill. The woman was walking down the sidewalk when a man who was passing by suddenly lunged at her, grabbed her purse and threw her to the ground in an effort to yank the bag from her grip, the video showed.

The man then ran down the street holding the woman’s purse. He was last seen running west on Liberty Avenue.

EMS took the woman to a hospital. She suffered pain to her abdomen and cuts to her hand, but police did not have an update on her condition or the condition of her baby, as of Tuesday morning.

Police released the surveillance video with the hope that someone would recognize the suspect and come forward with information.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).