Video: Police search for man who allegedly shot teen outside Queens 99-cent store

JAMAICA, Queens — Police said they’re searching for the man seen on video firing a gun at a 16-year-old on a Queens sidewalk Sunday afternoon, striking the teen in the leg.

It happened at Merrick Boulevard near 111th Avenue in Jamaica Sunday at about 2:20 p.m., police said. The unidentified man approached the teenager with a gun before shooting him in the right leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Do you recognize him? Police are searching for the man accused of shooting a teenager outside of a Queens 99-cent store. https://t.co/Uh4bqihSFX pic.twitter.com/t9ooYDsPbl — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) July 20, 2021

Video released by police shows the alleged suspect enter a 99-cent store prior to the incident; it later shows him approach the teenager before firing his gun at him.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).