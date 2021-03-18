LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens — Police said Wednesday they’re looking for a pair caught on video robbing a woman after throwing her to the ground in a Queens subway station.
Authorities said the unidentified man and woman approached the victim inside the Queens Plaza subway station around 3:45 p.m. on March 13.
Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the female suspect forcefully throwing the woman to the ground before the male suspect snatches her iPhone, according to police.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries to her face and head, officials said.
The NYPD has released video (above) and images (below) of the suspects, in hopes the public could help identify them.
The man is described as about 25 to 30 years old; standing between 6 feet and 6 feet, 6 inches tall; weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black hat, and a black and gray backpack.
The woman is described as about 25 to 30 years old; standing about 5 feet, 5 inches tall; and weighing around 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and glasses.
Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).