Man upset over dad’s haircut at NJ barber pours gas on shop floor, sources say

NORTH BERGEN, NJ (PIX11) — A man apparently upset about his father’s haircut poured gas onto the floor of a North Bergen barber shop on Monday afternoon, police and sources said.

Video shows the 30-year-old man pour liquid from a red gas can onto the floor of The Zone around 12:20 p.m. There were about 15 people in the shop, including a 4-year-old child.

People in the store rushed to grab the suspect. Video shows one man slip in the gas on the floor. When officers arrived, they found workers holding the suspect down outside. They recovered a 5-gallon gas can.

“I don’t have matches,” the suspect appears to shout on the video as he’s being held down.

Police charged the suspect with causing or risking widespread damage.

The suspect’s father apparently told the man he’d been overcharged for a cut and that the scissors were not sanitized, sources said. But barbershop owner Licelys Olmo said the customer had no problem when he got his haircut and even gave a $4 tip to the barber. She said she’d never seen the suspect before the day of the incident.

The suspect has never been in trouble with the law before, sources said. Police want to make sure he gets mental health help.

