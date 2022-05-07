ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was caught on video trying — and ultimately failing — to steal from a Catholic church in Queens the evening of April 10.

A man was captured on video trying to steal from Most Precious Blood Catholic Church in Astoria, Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

The suspect entered Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at about 6:35 p.m., police said Saturday. Once inside, he tried to pry open the church’s donation box, but was unsuccessful. He fled on foot after the attempt.

The individual is described as being approximately 50 years old. He has a medium build and gray curly hair. Police said he last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black boots and was carrying a black shoulder bag.

