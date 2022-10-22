WOODSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — A masked man robbed a store in Queens at knifepoint Early Thursday morning, police said.

On Oct. 20, around 1:30 a.m., an unknown man in a mask entered the store at 69-03 Northern Boulevard, showed a knife and demanded money from the 61-year-old male victim. Police said the man took around $2,000 in cash from the register. The victim did not report any injuries.

NYPD describes the suspect in the video above as a male around 35-40 years old, 5’10” and about 180 lbs.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/