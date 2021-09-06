QUEENS — Body-camera footage captured a dramatic rescue after a man fell 30 feet into an open storm drain in Queens early Sunday morning.

Officials said it was just after 8 a.m. when members of the FDNY and the NYPD’s Special Operations Unit responded to a 911 call for the man stuck at the bottom of the deep hole in a wooded area, near Exit 36 of the Cross Island Parkway.

The 47-year-old victim had been riding his bike in the area before falling down the hole, police said.

The NYPD said units responded within minutes of getting the call, but the man was reportedly trapped for several hours before that.

WATCH: NYPD, FDNY rescue cyclist who fell 30 feet down into storm drain in Queens wooded area, officials say



An NYPD member and FDNY member were able to be lowered down into the hole and make contact with the man, authorities said at a Sunday press conference.

The victim told the officer he was suffering from pain in his ankle after the far fall, which is possibly what prohibited him from climbing up the metal ladder inside the hole.

The emergency responders were able to safely lift him out of the hole, police said.

FDNY Assistant Chief Michael Gala provides an update of a sewer rescue in Queens earlier this morning. Read more: https://t.co/EIOq5UtiFq pic.twitter.com/4Ax0kVkmHr — FDNY (@FDNY) September 5, 2021

He was taken to the hospital with only minor, non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

The NYPD said they were still investigating how the man fell into the hole.