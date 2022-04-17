(Credit: NYPD)

CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A suspect shot multiple rounds near a Queens residence Wednesday, police said.

No one was injured after the slew of bullets were fired, police said. However, a basement window nearby sustained damage.

The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m. at a home near 115th Avenue and 221st Street. A man entered a private driveway at a residence and fired a handgun multiple times, police said.

The suspect fled on foot afterward. An investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).