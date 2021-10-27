Video: Man breaks into Queens home while woman is asleep

Cops are searching for the suspect who broke into a stole from a Queens home on Oct. 11, 2021 (NYPD)

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man broke into a Queens home earlier this month, stealing property, all while a woman was asleep inside, police said.

It happened on Oct. 11 just before 4 a.m. in the vicinity of Silver Road and 133rd Avenue in the Ozone Park neighborhood, police said.

The suspect gained entry into a 32-year-old woman’s home through a back kitchen window, which was unlocked, authorities said.

Once inside, the man took a projector valued at $141 and fled through the window, video surveillance obtained by police shows.

According to police, the woman was asleep at the home during the time of the burglary.

No injuries were reported.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

