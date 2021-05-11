Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking and robbing two other men in Jackson Heights, Queens after a vehicle collision on May 8, 2021. (NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police launched an investigation over the weekend after a man was caught on video assaulting and robbing two other men in a violent rampage after a vehicle collision on a Queens street.

According to police, it all started around 7 p.m. Saturday when the Nissan the two victims were in was clipped by a Honda as they tried to exit a parking lot on 70th Street, near Northern Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the Honda immediately stop before the driver and a female passenger got out of the car, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 23, and his passenger, 55, also got out of their vehicle after the collision.

According to police, the man who was driving the Honda demanded money for the damage to his vehicle, allegedly saying, “Give me some money or I am going to f— you up.”

Things escalated when the unidentified man began punching the two other men multiple times in the face.

Video appears to show the man knock out the older victim, while continuing to swing on the man who had been driving the Nissan, all while several bystanders watched nearby.

Authorities said the assailant took both men’s cellphones, as well as the older man’s wallet, before he and his unidentified female passenger hopped back in the Honda and fleeing the scene.

The two victims refused medical attention, police said.

The NYPD released the above surveillance video and image from the attack in hopes the public could help identify the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).