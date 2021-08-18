See it: Vandal stomps on LGBTQ pride flag outside Queens home

Queens

Vandal stomps on LGBTQ pride flag outside Queens home
Surveillance video of an unidentified vandal removing and stomping on an LGBTQ pride flag outside a Queens home on Aug. 3, 2021. (NYPD)

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a video of a suspect removing an LGBTQ pride flag from a Queens home and stomping on it, authorities said.

Police said it happened on Aug. 3 around 5:40 p.m. outside a private residence on 190th street in the Fresh Meadows neighborhood.

In the footage, two unidentified individuals ride up on a scooter and stop outside the home.

One of the suspects walks up to the hanging pride flag, rips it off its mount, throws it on the ground and seems to begin stomping on it multiple times.

The vandal then hops back on the scooter and the pair ride off.

The NYPD released video of the vandalism in hopes the public could help identify the individuals.

