See it: Vandal stomps on LGBTQ pride flag outside Queens home

Surveillance video of an unidentified vandal removing and stomping on an LGBTQ pride flag outside a Queens home on Aug. 3, 2021. (NYPD)

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens — The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating a video of a suspect removing an LGBTQ pride flag from a Queens home and stomping on it, authorities said.

Police said it happened on Aug. 3 around 5:40 p.m. outside a private residence on 190th street in the Fresh Meadows neighborhood.

In the footage, two unidentified individuals ride up on a scooter and stop outside the home.

Recognize them? Vandal rips down, stomps on LGBTQ pride flag hung outside Queens home



Read more: https://t.co/rod8iVKZ4o pic.twitter.com/Qj1BQlSbdF — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 18, 2021

One of the suspects walks up to the hanging pride flag, rips it off its mount, throws it on the ground and seems to begin stomping on it multiple times.

The vandal then hops back on the scooter and the pair ride off.

The NYPD released video of the vandalism in hopes the public could help identify the individuals.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).