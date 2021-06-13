Video: Knife-wielding suspect slashes man, steals slippers outside Queens deli

Police are looking for the man on the right in connection with a slashing outside a Queens deli on May 19, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

ASTORIA, Queens — Police released a terrifying video early Sunday morning of an assault by a knife-wielding suspect outside a Queens deli.

The attack happened around 4 a.m. on May 19 outside a deli on 31st Street near 38th Avenue in Astoria, according to the NYPD.

Police said the suspect was standing outside of the deli when he got into an argument with the victim over whether the business was open.

When the suspect pulled out a knife, the victim tried to defend himself with a stick, but the assailant slashed him multiple times in the arm and head, police said.

WANTED for a Robbery located at 38-02 31 Street . #Queens @NYPD114pct on 5/19/21 @ approx. 4:00 PM the individual pulled out a knife and forcibly removed the victim's slippers from his Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! pic.twitter.com/F18HtHeyNz — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 13, 2021

The suspect took the victim’s slippers during the attack and then fled the scene, police said.

The victim was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening slash wounds, according to the NYPD.

A $3,500 reward was offered by NYPD Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police described the suspect as about 5’8″ tall with a slim build and facial hair who spoke with a West Indian accent.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).