See it: Gunman shoots out of car sunroof on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Gunman fires gun on Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens

Video still of an unidentified gunman firing a weapon out of a car’s sunroof on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens on Nov. 18, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

FOREST PARK, Queens — Shocking video shows a gunman shooting a firearm out of the sunroof of a car driving on a Queens highway on Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said the footage was taken around 3:45 p.m. on the Jackie Robinson Parkway, near Exit 6 in the Forest Park area.

The unidentified suspect took out a gun and let off two rounds from inside a black sedan, while the vehicle was being driven by another individual westbound on the highway, police said.

Authorities said no victims had been found in relation to the gunfire and no injuries had been reported.

The NYPD released the footage in hopes the public could help identify the shooter or the vehicle used.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Man sentenced for friendly fire death of NYPD detective

Queens nurse vanished after going out for walk; wife riding No. 7 train to find him

Queens residents continue to recover from Hurricane Ida

Street vendors hold event to promote business

COVID and schools: Vaccine rollout, classroom closures

COVID outbreak closes Queens elementary school

More Queens

Crime

Teen shot in head among 4 wounded in Bronx drive-by

4 shot outside Bronx community center

Gang violence strikes Midtown

3 men shot in Midtown Manhattan

Exclusive: MTA worker shot with BB gun

Crime falls in NYC subway system, data shows

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter