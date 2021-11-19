Video still of an unidentified gunman firing a weapon out of a car’s sunroof on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens on Nov. 18, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

FOREST PARK, Queens — Shocking video shows a gunman shooting a firearm out of the sunroof of a car driving on a Queens highway on Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Police said the footage was taken around 3:45 p.m. on the Jackie Robinson Parkway, near Exit 6 in the Forest Park area.

The unidentified suspect took out a gun and let off two rounds from inside a black sedan, while the vehicle was being driven by another individual westbound on the highway, police said.

Authorities said no victims had been found in relation to the gunfire and no injuries had been reported.

The NYPD released the footage in hopes the public could help identify the shooter or the vehicle used.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).