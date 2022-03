FDNY members are currently operating at a 4-alarm fire at 138-18 101 Avenue in Queens. pic.twitter.com/4NvhFJuUWO — FDNY (@FDNY) March 31, 2022

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Firefighters were battling a 4-alarm fire Wednesday night in Queens.

The FDNY did not report any injuries as of 9 p.m. Wednesday. The blaze was burning through a business on 101st Avenue in Jamaica. The building is listed as being an electrical supplies store.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.