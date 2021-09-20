Police released surveillance footage of two armed men robbed a teen in the Hillcrest neighborhood Sept. 19, 2021 (NYPD)

HILLCREST, Queens — A teen was robbed at gunpoint nearby a college in Queens Sunday morning, police said.

It happened just after 7 a.m. in the vicinity of 168th Street and Goethals Avenue in the Hillcrest neighborhood. The incident occurred near the St. John’s University campus, according to Google maps.

Two men exited a white Ford van and approached an 18-year-old, surveillance video shows.

One of the suspects then displayed a handgun and took $100 from the victim, according to police.

The other suspect displayed a knife and took the 18-year-old’s iPhone 11, valued at $1,000, cops said.

As the suspects flee in the van, surveillance video also shows the teen running away from the scene.

