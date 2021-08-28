See it: Thief, subway passenger grapple over cellphone at Queens station

Surveillance video of a man who tried to steal a man’s cellphone on a No. 7 train in Jackson Heights, Queens on Aug. 19, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — The NYPD on Saturday released video of a would-be thief struggling with a subway rider in Queens in an attempt to steal his cellphone, according to police.

Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. back on Aug. 19 aboard a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train, as it approached the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights subway station.

The unidentified man approached a 29-year-old man and, unprovoked, grabbed his cellphone in his hand, sparking a struggle between the two men, police said.

WATCH: Would-be thief grapples with passenger over cellphone in attempted robbery on Queens subway, police say



Read more: https://t.co/gQNOotCnMB pic.twitter.com/cv90mu7foe — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) August 29, 2021

After the train doors opened at the platform, surveillance video captured the suspect still trying to snatch the phone from the victim’s hand.

Officials said the thief then gave up, throwing the cellphone back to the victim, however in the footage it appears he never gained control of the property.

Police said the suspect fled on foot and jumped onto the roadbed going toward 90th Street.

According to authorities, the victim sustained bruising to his left arm but refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released footage fo the incident in hopes the public could help identify the attempted thief, who they described as about 30 years old with a medium build, facial hair and long black hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray T-shirt, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).