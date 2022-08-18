The NYPD is searching for the suspect (pictured) who allegedly slashed and robbed a man inside a subway station in Queens on Aug. 17, 2022. (NYPD

KEW GARDENS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was waiting on a subway platform in Queens when a robber came up to him and slashed him with a knife multiple times, police said.

The robbery happened inside the Kew Gardens-Union Turnpike station on the southbound F train platform around 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

A 26-year-old man was standing on the platform when a robber slashed him in the face, arm and back multiple times, then stole his cellphone, police said.

The victim received treatment for his wounds at a hospital. The suspect (pictured above) fled the subway station and hasn’t been arrested.

