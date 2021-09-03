HOLLIS, Queens — Emotions are still fresh and a massive cleanup is underway, but for the family who lost their loved ones, the pain will last forever.

“This is very, very devastating,” Amit Shivprasad, whose father is the landlord of the home where a woman and her son died, said. “It’s very sad for this entire community.”

Friends and neighbors gathered at a memorial where Phamatee Ramskriet, 43, and Khrishah Ramskriet, 22, died in their basement apartment when water came rushing in.

Officials said cops responded at approximately 11:15 p.m. for flooding in a basement apartment on 183rd Street near 90th Avenue, in Jamaica, Queens. Responding officers arrived to find the mother and son unresponsive within their home, police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was pronounced dead after being taken to an area hospital.

Surveillance video shows the water quickly rising and pushing through, breaking the wall — the mother and son had no way out.

Floodwaters turned 183rd Street in Hollis into a river. Now, neighbors are cleaning up with heavy hearts.

They are also frustrated, saying the city has failed them as they have been complaining about the faculty drainage system for years on the block to no avail.

“Do we have to constantly live in fear and worry that we are going to drown in our own homes one day?” said neighbor Jennifer Mooklal.

