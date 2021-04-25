Uber driver in critical condition after group smashes bottle over his head in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens — A group of four women and three men confronted an Uber driver in Queens and smashed a bottle over his head on Sunday, police said.

The 41-year-old driver was in his car near 138th Street and Jamaica Avenue around 8:15 a.m. when he was attacked, officials said. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Police believe the attack was random.

All of the attackers fled the scene. No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released descriptions of them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

