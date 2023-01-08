QUEENS (PIX11) —Two men were shot outside a Queens nightclub before the gunmen struck a pedestrian while fleeing the scene early Sunday morning, police said.

The victims, both 28, were hit in front of Impulse Lounge at 129-04 Liberty Ave. just before 4 a.m., according to the NYPD. One of the men was shot in the back and the other was struck in both legs, police said. They were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said two gunmen opened fire and fled in a white BMW before they struck a man at the corner of Liberty Avenue and the Van Wyck Expressway. The pedestrian suffered injuries to both legs and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

The suspects then got out of the car and fled on foot. They remained at large, as of Sunday morning.

It remained unclear if there was a fight at the nightclub or if it was a drive-by shooting, police said.

