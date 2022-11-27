ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — Two men were shot outside a club in Queens early on Sunday, police said.

An unidentified man opened fire outside Coco La Reve on 31st Avenue around 4 a.m., officials said. He shot a 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old man. The gunman fled the scene on foot after the shooting.

The younger victim suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and abdomen, police said. The older victim was shot in the buttocks. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police asked for help identifying the shooter. They released surveillance images of a person of interest. Anyone with information has been asked to contact the NYPD.

