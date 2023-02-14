Police are searching for two men who are wanted in connection with at least four violent robberies this month across Queens. (Credit: NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Two men are wanted in connection with at least four violent robberies this month across Queens, police said.

In each incident, the assailants approach an unsuspecting victim and threaten or punch them several times in the face before stealing their property, according to the NYPD.

The crooks hit three different people in one hour on Sunday, police said. Two of the individuals, a 66-year-old man, and a 78-year-old man were treated by first responders after being punched in the face, according to authorities.

Monday marks the most recent incident from the duo, police said. A 45-year-old man was walking on 75th Avenue around noon when the suspects approached him, police said. The robbers made a gesture of holding a firearm and then stole the victim’s property, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

