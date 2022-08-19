Emergency personnel at the scene of a collision in Long Island City, Queens that left two people dead on Aug. 19, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Two men riding an ATV were killed in a collision with a truck early Friday in Long Island City, according to authorities.

The ATV crashed into the side of the truck near Queens Plaza South and Jackson Avenue around 1:40 a.m., officials said.

First responders pronounced one of the men dead at the scene, while the second died at an area hospital, police said. They were not immediately identified by name, but authorities described them as in their 30s.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and was not immediately reported as injured.

An investigation into how the deadly crash unfolded was ongoing early Friday.