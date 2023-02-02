Police are searching for a group of people in connection to a burglary at a Queens restaurant on Feb. 1, 2023. (NYPD)

FOREST HILLS, Queens (PIX11) — Two burglars stole cash and an iPad from a Queens restaurant while their two accomplices were on lookout duty early Wednesday morning, police said.

The thieves snuck into Bamboo Ya at 69-12 Austin St. in Forest Hills through a basement door at around 1 a.m., according to the NYPD. After grabbing the cash and iPad, the suspects, three men and a woman, ran eastbound on Austin Street before going into the 71st Avenue subway station, police said.

The NYPD released photos of the suspects, who remained at large, as of Thursday afternoon.

