QUEENS (PIX11) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an anti-Asian attack in Queens, according to police.

The two alleged assailants, Natalie Plaza, 18, and Elijah Fernanadez, 21, were both arrested on hate crime and assault charges Monday night, police said.

The alleged suspects yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old-woman and a 24-year-old man before throwing water on the female victim on Thursday, police said. The assailants then got out of an SUV with two males and kicked and punched both victims in the head, according to the NYPD.

First responders transported the victims to a hospital where they were treated for head injuries, police said.

A third suspect in the case is still at large.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.