NEW YORK (PIX11)– A turnstile jumper allegedly grabbed the buttocks of a female subway rider in Queens on Friday, police said.

The 36-year-old victim was leaving through the turnstile when the suspect grabbed her before fleeing the station, police said. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. inside the Grand Avenue-Newton station of the R line, police said.

The victim was not physically injured.

Police released surveillance video and photos of the man sought I the incident.

