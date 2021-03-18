Trio attacks 13-year-old boy in Queens playground, makes anti-Asian statement

A teen was attacked as he played basketball in Queens. (PIX11)

FLUSHING, Queens — A trio shoved a 13-year-old boy to the ground in a Queens playground, repeatedly hit him in the head with a basketball and made anti-Asian statements, police said Thursday.

The teenage victim was attacked Tuesday evening as he played basketball in Bowne Playground, officials said. He suffered swelling, pain and redness after he was attacked.

“Stupid f—ing Chinese, go back to your country,” one of the attackers said the teen, according to police.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the attackers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).