Police seek two suspects in an attempted robbery in Queens on July 18, 2022. (NYPD)

QUEENS (PIX11) — Two alleged thieves were spooked by a train conductor after snatching a woman’s purse aboard a Queens subway last week, police said.

The 42-year-old victim was on the southbound S train on July 18 at around 4:45 a.m. when two suspects came up to her and demanded her bag, police said. The bandits made off with the purse but when a straphanger alerted the train conductor, he quickly closed the subway doors, according to an NYPD spokeswoman.

The suspects panicked and threw the bag under a bench, and the woman was able to retrieve it, police said. The victim was not injured.

The suspects were last seen walking on Rockaway Beach Boulevard. Police released photos of the individuals sought in the incident.

