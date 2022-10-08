QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A tow truck driver was killed in a car crash on the Long Island Expressway on Saturday, police said.

The unidentified tow truck driver, 47, was hooking up a disabled car on the westbound side of the LIE near 85th Street in Queens around 3:20 a.m. when two cars traveling westbound collided and then crashed into the tow truck and the car being towed, according to authorities. The tow truck driver was fatally struck in the crash.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 27-year-old driver of the car being towed was standing nearby during the crash and was struck by his own vehicle, officials said. He suffered lower leg injuries. Police described his condition as stable.

The drivers of the other cars were taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. An investigation by detectives was ongoing.